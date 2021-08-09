$36.9M awarded for after-school activities for students

Millions of dollars were granted to 77 projects for after-school activities under the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant.
The program aims to fund student and youth engagement and support activities. The $36.9 million comes from the Education Stabilization Funds allocated to the Office of the Governor and unexpended grant funds from the initial $12.5 million in the CARES Act.
More than 100 applications from community organizations were submitted, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration stated in a press release.
Proposals included academic and sport activities such as STEM and STEAM programs, sports and recreational activities. Development and enhancement of learning resources like curriculum development. Programs supporting leadership development, social and emotional resiliency and positive pro-social activities such as arts and humanities. Supplemental student learning and engagement activities including special education programs and services.
“Projects applications were submitted to the Guam State Clearinghouse after a solicitation period and were evaluated by review panels. Funding amounts were based on the recommendations of the review panels, availability of funds, and requirements set forth by the U.S. Department of Education,” said the release.
“These projects will provide innovative and creative learning opportunities for the thousands of students in our charge. Our actions in the immediate months and school years ahead will define our progress in delivering the comprehensive support our students need to succeed despite the adverse impacts of COVID-19," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
Academic Activities
- $50,000 to the Asmuyao Community School for the Here Comes the Sun Educational Program
- $1,208,218.30 to the Guam Community College for the GCC Literacy Navigators Program
- $42,107.34 to the National Institute of Continuing Education for the N.I.C.E. Mathcamp
- $27,000 to Providence International Christian Academy for the Summer School Program
- $365,000 to Support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education
Sports Activities
- $8,400 to Amphibious Guam for the Junior Amphibious Training Program
- $201,940 to Clutch Guam for the Basketball Is Art project
- $229,296 to Guam Elite Basketball for the Guam Village Basketball League
- $28,905 to the Guam Rugby Club for the Off-Season Community Based After School Rugby Program
- $36,500 to the Guam Rugby Football Union for the Youth Sports Rugby Activity program
- $40,000 to the Guam National Tennis Federation for Guam National Tennis Center projects
- $62,660 to Live Squared Universal Inc. for the Year-Round Multi-Sports Program
- $65,000 to the Manhoben Swim Club for the Manhoben Scholar Athletes After School Sports and Homework Assistance Program
- $25,996 to the Most Valuable Players Association, Ltd. for the MVP Basketball Clinic
- $201,000 to the Phoenix Wrestling Club for the Roots and Wings Extension Program
- $20,300 to Z Strength & Nutrition for the Team Z Student Athletes program
- Development and Enhancement of Learning Resources
- $25,000 to the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, Guam Coastal Management Program for Educational Coloring Books and Activity Books
- $579,650 to Chief Huråo Academy for the Håtsa Huråo program
- $635,000 to Duk Duk Goose, Inc. for its Culture-Based Online and Television Learning Media project
- $2,311,013 to the Guam Public Library System to Expand Current Services and Add a Second Bookmobile
- $2,370,300 to the Guam Educational Telecommunications Corp./PBS Guam for the PBS University and PBS University Higher Learning program
- $772,749 to Guampedia for the Culture of Connecting Educational Recovery Project
- $24,850 to Humanities Guahan for the Beteranu Gi Geran Vietnam project
- $890,014.63 to the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru yan I Finanå’guen Historia yan I Lina’la I Taotao Tano’ for the CHamoru Curriculum program
- $700,000 to the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru yan I Finanå’guen Historia yan I Lina’la I Taotao Tano’ for the Minecraft Education and Games in CHamoru
- $229,595 to the Micronesia Area Research Center for the Researching Guam’s History To Inspire A Better Society program
- $219,490 to the Pacific Historic Parks for the Guam World War II Virtual Reality Experience program
- $44,450 to Ta Tuge’ Mo’na for the Sigi Mo’na Teacher Training and Content Development Program
- $888,441 to the University Libraries for the Enhancing the Digital Guafak program
- $1,558,142 to the University of Guam Press for the Empowering Guam’s Youth Through Cultural Literacy and Creative Expression project
- $840,311 to the UOG Center for Island Sustainability for the Guam Green Growth Education and G3 Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub program
- $1,456,363 to the UOG Center for Island Sustainability for the Innovating Through Pandemic Challenges to Deliver Place-Based Education in Marine, Environmental and Sustainability Sciences program
- $315,289 to the UOG Center for Island Sustainability for the Yo’Amte Traditional Knowledge in Plants and Healing program
- Youth Programs: Arts, Culture and Language Programs
- $56,187 for Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School for the Obispos Media project
- $89,596 to the Guam Conservatory of the Arts Inc. for its Arts Programs and Services
- $81,300 to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School (MSC) for the Elementary Music Program
- $28,526.12 to the Pacific Island Bilingual Bicultural Association (P.I.B.B.A., Guam Chapter) for the Ekungok, Cho’gue yan Fatta (Listen, Do and Show) project
- $285,750 to the Pacific War Museum Foundation for the Interactive Children’s Museum
- $276,740 to the Para I Probechu’n I Taotao-Ta, Inc. for the Chalan Para Pon Fafana’gue Apprenticeship Program
- $70,000 to the Para I Probechu’n I Taotao-Ta, Inc. for the Dinana Minagof Chamorro Festival
- $14,925 to Santa Barbara Catholic School for the SBCS School Broadcast Media Program
- $55,350 to Santa Barbara Catholic School for the SBCS Performing Arts Program
Youth Programs: Leadership & Community Service Programs
- $260,000 to the Ayuda Foundation for the From Manamko’ to Manhoben: Modern Transmission of Cultural Knowledge for Youth & Community Empowerment program
- $106,180 to Every Nation for the iChange Youth Program
- $95,115 to Guahan Isan Famagu’on Lions Club International District 204 for the ROARing Summer Fun Day Camp
- $89,366 to Guahan Sustainable Culture for the GSC Little Sprouts Academy
- $9,000 to the Guam Legislature for the Public Policy Institute program
- $191,766 to Humanities Guahan for the Taking Root-Growing Youth Empowerment for Island Sustainability program
- $50,000 to Junior Achievement Guam for the JA Guam Summer Campaign
- $739,154 to Mañe’lu for the YOUth Impact (School-Based Youth Development and Youth Empowerment Programs)
Mayor’s Sports Programs and Capital Improvement Programs
- $167,660 to the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office for its Sports Program and Capital Improvement Projects and the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program
- $233,400 to the Agat Mayor’s Office for its Sports Program and Capital Improvement Projects and the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program
- $60,000 to the Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office for the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program
- $295,910 to the Barrigada Mayor’s Office for H.A.M.I. Barrigada including Sports Programs and Capital Improvement Projects
- $72,500 to the Dededo Mayor’s Office for Facility Improvements
- $517,000 to the Inalahan Mayor’s Office for the Renovation of the Inarajan School Building
- $408,080 to the Mangilao Mayor’s Office for the B.I.B.A. Mangilao Project including Sports Programs and Capital Improvement Projects and the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program
- $60,000 to the Merizo Mayor’s Office for the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program
- $129,072.21 to the Piti Mayor’s Office for the Piti After School and Summer Fun Program including Sports Equipment and Capital Improvement Projects
- $496,538.12 to the Sinajana Mayor’s Office for the Sinajana Sports Program and Capital Improvement Projects & Equipment
- $450,840 to the Talofofo Mayor’s Office for Sports Programs and the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program
- $163,119.52 to the Tamuning Mayor’s Office for the TATUHA Youth Summer and After School Programs including Sports Programs and Capital Improvement Projects
- $40,900 to the Santa Rita Mayor’s Office for its Sports Program
- $60,000 to the Yona Mayor’s Office for the Franklin Covey The Leader in Me and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People program
Supplemental Student Learning & Engagement Activities:
Special Education Programs
- $149,845 to the Autism Community Together (ACT) of Guam for the Blue Skies Project
- $67,173.48 to the Guam Blind and Visually Impaired Program for School-Aged Children
- $1,643,176.02 to Hunterspeaks Organizations dba Guam Autism Support Services for the Accessing Community-Based Applied Behavior Analysis Services for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders: A Parent Training Program
- $307,603.63 to Micronesia Training & Development Institute- MTDI Guam for the Programa Aturisa Manhoben-The Youth Empowerment Project
Supplemental Student Learning & Engagement Activities:
Student Social & Emotional Health Programs
- $1,307,272.47 to Guam Behavioral Health & Wellness Center for the SafeGU Smartphone App
- $1,997,028 to the Todu Guam Foundation for the Community Approach to Resilience and Engagement for Students (CARES) Program
- $251,350 to the University of Guam School of Education for the Classroom Canoe Social-Emotional Support program
Safe Return
- $3,657,500 for the Purchase of 25 New School Buses
- $1,156,200 for Preventative Maintenance of the Current Fleet of School Buses
- $300,000 for a School Bus/Student Tracking System that Allows Schools and Parents to Gain Visibility and Safety of the School Buses along with Arrival and Departure Times
- $294,000 to Repair and Expand School Bus Shelters
- $35,000 for Overtime Costs for School Bus Summer Operations
- $3,668,135.16 to the Guam Community College for the Student Success Center Renovation and Expansion