As the school year gets off to a new start, so does the rainy season, and with that came reports of flooding at public school campuses over the past few days.
“The weather is its own creature and boy, this is not great timing, said Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez on addressing flooding at schools.
What makes this rainy season different is that GDOE will finally have a cash source – about $37 million – to address the flooding at public schools, thanks in large part to federal pandemic funding.
During GDOE’s fiscal 2022 budget hearing, Fernandez explained that American Rescue Plan funds worth $30 million and a separate $7 million funding from the Department of the Interior would go toward flooding mitigation. Electrical repairs and canopy replacements are on the list as well.
Tropical Depression 16W which passed near Guam on Monday, brought heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches. As students returned to school in the following days, more rain meant students had to avoid flooded areas at some campuses.
A video taken on Wednesday of the Untalan Middle School courtyard showed a 55-gallon trash bin being carried away by rainwater.
“We do get questions about what can we do about rain or flooding. Those are bigger challenges. Unfortunately, we wish we could control the rain because it’s not ideal that it comes down in the school day. Usually, in these first weeks we see the start of the rainy season coming so we do see these issues, but hopefully it moderates as we get through these first weeks,” Fernandez said.
Flooding plagues many island schools, some of which were built decades ago. George Washington High School and Benavente Middle school were historically among the first to get flooded.
In the first few days of school, the rains helped GDOE flag problems like leaks in the roof or canopies and clogged drainage paths at campuses across the island.
“One of the ways we are dealing with it is leveraging the master facilities plan work to really give us an assessment of all the school campuses that require civil work, meaning work on the grounds of those campuses to facilitate draining and mitigate flooding so again those take more resources,” Fernandez said.
A team from the Army Corps of Engineers conducted their assessment of school facilities in May or June. Fernandez said GDOE expects to receive the report by next week.
“The assessment conducted will guide us to our next phase of investments for our American Rescue Plan dollars,” Fernandez said. “
In 2013, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identified about $90 million in deferred maintenance at public schools, but it wasn’t until this year that GDOE was able to make a dent in the expense.