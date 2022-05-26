Tourists have started to return in small volumes, but developing a federally funded Guam tourism recovery plan will take longer than expected because of a delay in the review and approval of a $388,000 procurement contract.
The process included a nearly eight-month legal review of the proposed contract by the Guam Office of the Attorney General, from late September 2021 to early May 2022, according to the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.
The Guam Daily Post sought comment from the AG's office but a response was not immediately available. BSP said this legal review was longer than usual.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed off on the contract May 17, BSP Deputy Director Matthew Santos said on Wednesday.
The contract was awarded to New York-based hospitality consulting firm PKF Hotelexperts LLC, one of the four companies that submitted a bid by the June 30 deadline.
The OAG released the legally reviewed contract on May 9, or days after Attorney General Leevin Camacho signed off on it on May 5, BSP said.
Now that all parties signed off on the contract, including the contractor, planning for the project has started.
The RFP that BSP issued in early June 2021 for the tourism recovery plan's development stated a tentative timeline of early August 2021 to award the contract, and that timeline would be finalized after.
BSP on Aug. 26 issued the "notice of award" of contract to New York-based hospitality consulting firm PKF Hotelexperts.
That award, according to BSP at the time, "is conditioned upon the successful execution and final approval of the contract by all parties."
But the contract was not finalized until eight months later.
BSP, in its request for proposals, said the project "must be completed by September 30, 2022," which is only four months away.
It's not immediately known whether all the timelines and the deadline will be extended as a result of the delays in executing the contract.
Once the tourism recovery plan is completed, BSP is supposed to implement it in coordination with the Guam Visitors Bureau and other agencies.
GVB Director of Tourism Research and Strategic Planning Nico Fujikawa on Tuesday said the contract is still being finalized with BSP and the Department of Administration.
"Once the administrative paperwork is complete, all parties will have a kickoff meeting to discuss the framework of the plan. GVB will be working closely with BSP on this project," he said.
The newly formed Guam Travel & Tourism Association, which seeks to assist in the recovery of tourism, on Tuesday asked during a press conference about the status of the Guam tourism recovery plan.
BSP's request for proposals listed tentative timelines that included having the contractor for the tourism recovery plan wrap up its outreaches and engagement with stakeholders by this month.
Tourism industry representatives, including GTTA directors, said the COVID-19 pandemic is offering an opportunity to reimagine a "better" Guam tourism than it was before.
Funding for the development of this recovery plan comes from a $399,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. BSP is administering the grant.