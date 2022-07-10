Just in time for summer fun for more than 1,000 families, Guam Department of Revenue & Taxation processed $4,306,534 in tax refunds.
The refunds are for error-free returns filed on, or before, May 25. The Department of Administration mailed, or paid by direct deposit, approximately 1,205 checks, according to a press release.
Refunds paid to date total $171 million, of which approximately $146.5 million, or roughly 85%, were paid to early filers who filed on, or before, the tax filing deadline of May 17.
This week’s payments were paid within a 6.2 week turnaround time, the press release states.