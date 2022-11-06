Another man charged in the stabbing of Kifirston Aiken on Wusstig Road was released from jail.
Cyrus Mathias was released from the Department of Corrections last Tuesday on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond and is to be supervised by three third-party custodians on house arrest.
Mathias is one of five men charged in the August stabbing of Aiken at the Dededo Center located along Wusstig Road. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred just after 1 a.m. At least two men could be seen in the video attacking Aiken, Post files state.
Mathias along with co-defendants, L-Son Joe, Alison Joe and Dero Itsy were charged with aggravated assault and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The fifth man was Samson Shapucy who was charged with murder and also pleaded not guilty.
Prior to Mathias' release, L-Son Joe, Alison Joe and Itsy were all released from DOC while Shapucy remains confined.
L-Son Joe was released in September after paying a $1,000 cash bail and placed on house arrest, Post files state.
Itsy was released also in September on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and placed on house arrest, according to court documents.
Alison Joe was released in August after paying a $3,000 cash bail with conditions that include obeying a curfew, not consuming alcohol or drugs or possessing any firearms, court records state.
All the released co-defendants were also ordered to not contact each other.