4 water tanks deployed for whole island

The Guam Waterworks Authority is providing four water tanks around the island to support those currently without water.
The Joint Information Center reported Saturday that the deployed tanks range from 4,000 to 6,000 gallons, and will be posted in designated areas of the island until GWA assesses areas that need full water restoration.
The tankers are located in the following areas:
- Santa Teresita, Mangilao
- Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor's Office, Chalan Pago
- St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Inalåhan
- Dededo Mayor's Office, Dededo
"At this time, the water tanks listed above are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once the tanks are depleted, they will be refilled and returned to service at locations still without water," JIC stated.
The water obtained from the tankers must be boiled for at least three minutes prior to consumption as there still remains a boil water notice for the island, according to JIC.
Boiling water is a precaution due to the possible bacterial contamination in the water that can occur when increased runoff enters a drinking water source following heavy rains.
Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.
For those who have water service, JIC advises to conserve and limit use for cleaning, bathing and cooking in order to allow water reservoir levels to increase.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, GWA is continuing restoration following Typhoon Mawar with 50% operable wells online - which was the same amount reported at 3 p.m. Friday.
So far the connection to Navy-supplied sources at Sånta Rita-Sumai and Nimitz Hill has been restored and service is being restored in the area. The new Windward Hills Reservoir was put online after chlorination reached acceptable levels and subsequently providing partial service to Talo'fo'fo'. Crews are also continuing to repair a water main break in Hågat before service can be restored, JIC stated.
To report water outages call GWA at 671-647-7800.