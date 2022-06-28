Guam's 2022 primary elections have a total of 46 candidacy filers, including six last-day filers such as Democrat Speaker Therese Terlaje, who is seeking re-election.

Five others who filed on the last day also want to become senator:

  • Longtime broadcast journalist Darrel "Chris" Barnett or Chris Malafunkshun, Democrat
  • Roy Gamboa, Democrat
  • Don Edquilane, Republican
  • Ian Dale Catling, Republican
  • Angela Santos, Democrat

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said while the filings closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, GEC will continue to review them to make sure the requirements are met, especially the number of petition signatures.

Moreover, the filers are not official candidates for the 2022 primary elections until GEC commissioners ratify the candidates for governor, delegate, senators and attorney general on July 1.

Tuesday's last-minute filers bring to 38 the total number of those wanting to run for senator: 21 Democrats and 17 Republicans, based on Guam Election Commission records.

The taxpayer-funded primaries seek to narrow down the list of senatorial candidates to 15 for the Democrats and the Republicans. The top 15 for each political party will get to move forward to the general elections.

"If re-elected, I would like to spend my term with a more focused approach to resolving some legacy issues our island has faced, ensuring our land resources are protected for future generations, as well as continuing to push for economic recovery and better opportunities for the people of Guam," Terlaje said in a statement after filing her candidacy Tuesday noon.

Terlaje, an attorney, was the top vote-getter in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

"I want to extend my sincerest gratitude for your support over the last five and a half years and while I serve until the end of this term as your Senator and Speaker. As I promised, I have fought tirelessly for truth and justice, and I will not compromise your best interest over special interest," Terlaje added.

Barnett, the first one to file Tuesday morning, said his news coverage as a reporter throughout the years "has influenced legislation to address environmental protection, procurement, open and transparent government and corruption."

"Over the years, many of you have asked me to serve the people of Guam by seeking public office," Barnett said in a statement. "I answered your call to serve, and now I ask you to answer mine. For 25 years, I worked hard to fight for what is right, call out what is wrong, and give all the different voices on our island a seat at the table. As a grassroots Democrat, I’m here to say real change is coming and help is on the way. I’m ready to work hard to earn your vote."

Barnett, who vowed to be the people's voice in the Legislature, said "things will not change with the same old way, with the same old politicians."

"I don’t just fight for what’s right, I can bring people who don’t agree with me — or with each other — together. That’s how we reach solutions. It’s a New Season for Responsible Guam to be All In for Malafunkshun," he said.

'4-day workweek'

Catling, who filed his senatorial candidacy papers around 2 p.m., said he and his team will be focusing on the establishment of a so-called Guam Sovereign Wealth Fund "so we no longer have to rob Peter to pay Paul."

Under his plan, this will be built by trading in the stock market and sustainable wildlife and fisheries, to be used for infrastructure, education and social services.

Catling, formerly a historic preservation specialist at the Guam State Historic Preservation Office and a former educator, said his plans also include conducting feasibility studies on a four-day workweek and staggered work schedule that became a practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My team and I are thinking outside the box in terms of progression," he said on why voters should vote for him.

Santos was the last one to file her candidacy papers at GEC, at around 4:45 p.m.

Candidates for governor:

  1. Former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada, Republican
  2. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Democrat, incumbents
  3. Delegate Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane, Democrat

Candidates for attorney general:

  1. Attorney General Leevin Camacho
  2. Former Attorney General Douglas Moylan

Candidates for delegate:

  1. Sen. James "Jim" Moylan, Republican
  2. Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson, Democrat
  3. Former Speaker Judi Won Pat, Democrat

Candidates for senator:

  1. John Ananich, Democrat
  2. Barnett, Darrell "Chris Malafunkshun," Democrat
  3. Sen. Frank Blas Jr., Republican
  4. Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr., Democrat
  5. Vincent Borja, Republican
  6. Sen. Joanne Brown, Republican, incumbent
  7. Ian Dale Catling, Republican
  8. David W. Crisostomo, Republican
  9. Armando S. Dominguez, Democrat
  10. Alexander Duenas, Democrat
  11. Sen. Chris M. Duenas, Republican, incumbent
  12. David R. Duenas, Democrat
  13. Don Edquilane, Republican
  14. Harvey Egna, Republican
  15. Attorney Thomas J. Fisher, Republican
  16. Ray Gamboa, Democrat
  17. Joaquin "Kin" Leon-Guerrero, Republican
  18. Former Sen. Jesse Lujan, Republican
  19. Sen. Sabina E. Perez, Democrat, incumbent
  20. Angela Santos, Democrat
  21. Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young, Republican
  22. Former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano, Democrat
  23. Bistra Mendiola, Republican
  24. Franklin J. Meno, Democrat
  25. Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Democrat, incumbent
  26. William "Bill" Parkinson, Democrat
  27. Roy A.B. Quinata, Democrat
  28. Dwayne T. San Nicolas, Democrat
  29. Jonathan Savares, Democrat
  30. Sen. Joe San Agustin, Democrat, incumbent
  31. Sandra R. Seau, Republican
  32. Sen. Amanda Shelton, Democrat, incumbent
  33. Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron, Republican
  34. Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican, incumbent
  35. MiChelle Hope Taitano, Republican
  36. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent
  37. Speaker Therese Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent
  38. Sarah M. Thomas-Nededog, Democrat

Haidee Eugenio Gilbert

