The Guam Election Commission recorded the largest single-day turnout in early voting for the 2022 general election Saturday, at a satellite polling site hosted at the Guam Community College.
Just under 500 of the island’s 59,298 registered voters cast ballots at the Mangilao campus, according to local election officials.
“(There were) 499 served (Saturday) at GCC,” said Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director.
That’s more than the 340 recorded last Saturday at Okkodo High School in Dededo, and above any other day's turnout since early voting for the Nov. 8 election began this month, Pangelinan confirmed.
Voters didn't just show up in numbers, they arrived ahead of polls opening to take advantage of the one-day-only satellite site.
“There was a line and (voters were) waiting for about an hour,” she said.
Aside from GCC's turnout, Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post daily numbers have been pretty consistent throughout the 2022 early voting cycle.
“Early voting has gone pretty consistent. We're doing about 300 to a little over 300 a day," she said, adding there haven't been any setbacks or difficulties noted over the past several weeks.
The final Saturday satellite polling site will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Merizo Martyrs’ Memorial School in Malesso’.
As of Sept. 25, there are 59,928 registered Guam voters, according to GEC. A total of 3,750 have voted early as of Saturday, Pangelinan said.
Early voting continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24. Residents can register and vote early on the same day, GEC has stated.
General election polls open throughout the island 7 a.m. Nov. 8.