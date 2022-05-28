Del. Michael San Nicolas is working with Guam Livestock Co-Op to get a slaughterhouse opened.
San Nicolas testified before the House Committee on Agriculture, stating the case for funding for a Custom Slaughterhouse facility on Guam.
"This appropriation round, I respectfully request the Subcommittee’s support for the design and construction of a Guam Custom Slaughterhouse – the realization of which serves a two-fold mission. First, in partnership with the Guam Department of Agriculture and the Joint Region Marianas, this facility strengthens the mitigation of invasive ungulate populations of feral hogs and wild deer throughout Guam. Second, it would simultaneously address longstanding food insecurities of our homeless and at-risk constituencies on a non-commercial basis by making the food product of ungulate management available for consumption," he stated.
"The importance of such experience and capacity building is self-evident, with Guam currently reliant on 100% imports of USDA and market compliant meats and zero meat food security should such imports be compromised. This is further compelling when considered in the context of significant U.S. military presence and national security interests stationed in Guam, and the 180,000 Americans and Allies calling Guam home and "holding the fort" closest to our Asian points of interest. Guam is ready to fill this need over time, beginning with this request."
Local officials have long discussed a slaughterhouse on island. A couple of months ago, San Nicolas noted efforts to get 64 acres of military land for potential grazing site. This most recent effort comes at a time when cost of living in Guam has increased. According to the latest government data, the value of $1 in Guam has shrunk to 47 cents compared to its purchasing power in 1996. Also, the cost of beef went up by 31.4%
According to Saturday’s press release, a Custom Slaughterhouse focuses on the non-USDA and non-retail processing of meats, and is generally used for making wild game table ready for human consumption.
“Proposed by the Guam Livestock Co-Op, this facility will target bringing wild boar (pig) and wild deer to table, working with the U.S. military and the Guam Department of Agriculture both of which are making efforts to cull these wild game populations to mitigate environmental damage due to overpopulation,” the press release states.
The press release also noted that currently culled feral pig and deer are disposed. However, a Custom Slaughterhouse will instead make them available for human consumption.
"As we work to build our local meat production capabilities it is important for us to take this initial first step for our people to have the capacity to scale up our ability to consume wild pig and deer that are longtime delicacies on our island," San Nicolas said.
"Similar to our Fisherman's Co-Op partnership that will enhance the availability of local seafood and support our local fishing community, this partnership with the Livestock Co-Op will focus resources into expertise while capturing resource availability in wild game population management initiatives currently ongoing.”
Recently, $3 million was secured to help cover the final cost component of a new Fisherman's Co-Op facility. San Nicolas is hoping to use this next round of community project funding for a slaughterhouse.
”The current circumstances our people are enduring with the cost of everything going up highlights the vulnerabilities we face due to under investment in our local capacity, and we are committed to further correcting this by once again focusing federal resources as the solution," San Nicolas stated.