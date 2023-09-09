A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of Jason Susuico.
On Thursday the Guam Police Department issued a wanted person flyer for Jason K. Manibusan, 46, who was sought for questioning relative to an "ongoing criminal investigation that occurred in or around Jan. 2023"
Although police did not state the nature of the criminal investigation at the time the flyer was released, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella shared with local media on Friday that Manibsuan "was implicated in being involved in the homicide investigation of Jason Susuico."
Savella further stated that Manibusan turned himself in at Dededo Precinct at around 5 p.m. where he was interviewed by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section.
Following the interview and conferring with the Office of the Attorney General, Manibusan was arrested and booked and confined in prison.
He was arrested under suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and conspiracy.
4th suspect
Manibusan's arrest makes him the fourth suspect to be arrested on suspicion of murdering Susuico, whose body was found decomposed in a jungle area near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo earlier this year.
After the body was first found in January by a pair of hunters, police identified the body to be Susuico, a retired member of the Guam National Guard, they requested assistance from the community to help in their investigation.
It wasn't until detectives met with an informant in June who said Susuico was murdered at a residence in Pågat, Mangilao which was later found to be rented by Cynthia Quinata.
According to court documents, Quinata's residence was searched where police found "large traces of blood on the walls and floors" inside one of the bedrooms, which led to her being arrested and charged with aggravated murder.
The informant also said Susucio was allegedly "beat down" at Quinata's residence, "over a burned drug deal," court documents state.
The two other suspects who have since been charged are Jordan Babauta and Brandon Chandler, who allegedly were heard by another informant "talking about how they and another suspect had beaten the victim to death and then used the victim's vehicle to transport his body to a location adjacent to Route 15 in Yigo," court documents state.
As of press time Manibusan had not been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.