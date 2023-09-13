The fourth individual suspected of being involved in the death of Jason Susuico was committed to prison on $1 million bail.
On Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam, Jason Keith Manibusan, a man charged with aggravated murder in connection with the homicide investigation into Susuico, was turned over to the Department of Corrections with cash bail set at $1 million.
Although Manibusan was charged on Saturday, the decision on whether he was to be released or held in prison while awaiting trial took several days to determine due to his assigned attorneys needing to withdraw for several reasons, including having a conflict of interest.
Regardless, the Office of the Attorney General requested Manibusan be held on $1 million based on the allegation that Manibusan was involved with a plan to "'beat down' Susuico, which ultimately resulted in his death, and helped dispose of the body."
Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Tuesday committed Manibusan to prison after an attorney could stay on the case and oral arguments for his confinement for release were made.
4th suspect
Manibusan becomes the fourth individual to be arrested and charged in connection with Susuico's death.
According to court documents, Susuico's body was found decomposing in the jungle on Jan. 24 after he had been deceased for about two weeks.
Following the discovery of Susuico, the Guam Police Department launched an investigation and sought the community's assistance. However, it wasn't until June that detectives met with an informant who said Susuico was murdered at a residence in Pågat, Mangilao, which was later found to be rented by Cynthia Quinata.
According to court documents, Quinata's residence was searched and police found "large traces of blood on the walls and floors" inside one of the bedrooms, which led to her being arrested and charged with aggravated murder.
The informant also said Susucio was allegedly "beat down" at Quinata's residence "over a burned drug deal," court documents state.
The two other suspects who have since been charged are Jordan Babauta and Brandon Chandler, who allegedly were heard by another informant "talking about how they and another suspect had beaten the victim to death and then used the victim's vehicle to transport his body to a location adjacent to Route 15 in Yigo," court documents state.
Last week, police issued a wanted person flyer for Manibusan who was arrested later that day.
Based on court documents, despite the four being arrested, charged and awaiting trial, there may be additional arrests pending as "police have identified other suspects in the homicide and (are) still actively looking for them."
As the investigation continues, like Manibusan, Quinata, Babauta and Chandler are being held in prison on $1 million cash bail.