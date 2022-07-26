Eligible Guam residents have just one day left to apply for a $500 one-time cash assistance from the government of Guam.
The Department of Administration began accepting applications for the third round of Prugråman Salåppe’ on June 27 and will close the program on Wednesday.
The program provides additional direct aid to individuals and households consistent with rules that govern federal pandemic aid packages.
According to DOA, amounts paid under the program are intended to assist individuals and families who have experienced adverse economic impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such amounts are not income, and will not be subject to garnishment or local income taxation.
The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration launched the third round of Prugråman Salåppe’ to bring relief to more working families, to revive the economy, help people get back to work, and enable those in the community hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic meet the surging prices on island.
Eligibility
Applicants must reside on Guam for a minimum of six months at the time of submitting an application and must meet the gross annual income limit per household.
If you were deemed eligible under Prugråman Salåppe’ 2 and received $300, you do not have to reapply as DOA says it will process your $500 payment automatically.
If you were deemed ineligible under Prugråman Salåppe’ 2 based on income or residency status, and now feel you meet the eligibility under Prugråman Salåppe’ 3, you may contact DOA at 671-638-3833/3834. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit https://doa.guam.gov/prugraman-salappe/.