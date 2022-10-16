The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Children’s Wellness held a Halloween Fair Saturday, which organizers described as a successful event to raise awareness of its services.
Nearly 500 attendees packed the center court of the Micronesia Mall in Dededo, according to those involved with the event.
“We wanted to get the word out about the division, it's brand new. It focuses on the child, and we thought this is the best time to bring the kids out to have fun and get a lot of prizes and gifts and candies to really just emphasize the child and bring a lot of happiness to them,” said Patricia Mafnas, acting chief administrator of the Division of Children’s Wellness.
The children's wellness division consists of the Bureau of Social Services Administration, which includes programs like Child Protective Services, foster care and Bureau of Child Care Services.
“So those are the three sections under the division which just was established Jan. 1 of this year through our governor's executive order,” Mafnas told The Guam Daily Post.
A host of costumed kids filled the center court with bright Halloween-themed colors, enjoying raffle prizes, a children's costume contest and entertainment.
“It is a lot bigger than we expected, but we're happy we were prepared. We initially prepared for 300 but it looks like we're having more than expected and, in the end, you know, families will even get a $10 gas coupon,” Mafnas said. “So, we invited everyone out. My team also at the division are highly energized because we're a new division, and there's emphasis on us and the children.”
The event also focused on education of a number of government programs designed to assist children and parents, including ones specifically for those with special needs and child care. Job opportunities were also shared with those who went to Saturday's fair.
“We're pushing out our new cohort for certified child care providers at Guam Community College,” Mafnas said. “So, there's a lot of information that we're sharing with the community, and everything is focused on the child today. And we're happy to be here to provide services to our community and to our children.”