$500 power bill credit begins for July invoices

Guam Power Authority ratepayers can breathe a sigh of relief for the months of July through November. GPA issued a release on July 29 stating that “Bill 325-36, Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program, was successfully passed by the Guam Legislature on July 26, 2022, and signed into law by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on July 27, 2022, becoming Public Law 36-106.”
Lawmakers introduced the legislation to create the power bill credit program announced by Leon Guerrero during her State of the Island address in June.
Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced Bill 325-36. Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Telena Nelson, Clynton Ridgell, James Moylan and Jose Terlaje are co-sponsors.
The measure grants $500 in credits to all residential, master-metered and commercial power customers, which will be divided into five $100 credits against customer billings over five months.
“I am pleased that our local senators took action to provide financial relief to GPA ratepayers against the sharp rise of fuel oil costs. I appreciate the legislative bipartisan and executive support for Bill 325-36. GPA will work with Department of Administration to release the funds and program rules as quickly as possible,” said John M. Benavente, GPA general manager.
Appropriate credit will be applied to eligible residential and commercial accounts after GPA receives funding from the Department of Administration. “Payment credits will be specifically noted on residential postpaid and commercial customer billing statements. Residential prepaid customers will receive a text or email message noting the application of credit to their accounts,” the release stated.
The release from GPA stated that additional public service announcements concerning the rules of the program and how credit will be issued to accounts will be available at guampowerauthority.com and on GPA’s Facebook page. GPA encouraged all customers to update their account contact information at PayGPA.com.
“We appreciate customer inquiries concerning Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta,” said Benavente. “GPA understands the positive relief and impact the $100 monthly credit for five months will bring to all ratepayers.”
The first month to be covered under the program is July. That means the $100 credits will be reflected in bills received from August onward.
Credits will also roll over to subsequent months if not used entirely until they are exhausted, officials confirmed at the bill signing Wednesday. Depending on a customer's power consumption, the credits may be utilized for more than five months.
Frequently asked questions
Q: What does Public Law 36-106 provide ratepayers?
A: Bill 325-36 (COR) is now Public Law 36-106, known as Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program. It provides residential, master-metered, and commercial customers with a $500 credit toward their account, to be disbursed in $100 increments for the months of July, August, September, October and November 2022, and shall only be credited to the current billing of such months.
Q: How soon will GPA apply the $100 credit to each ratepayer account?
A: To ensure accountability and transparency, GPA and DOA are establishing program rules and guidelines to properly credit ratepayers as per the law. GPA is working to provide credits beginning in early August and aims to include $100 credits for the months of July and August for power bills issued in the month of August. The credit will apply as long as the customer has an active account. The credit will be visible as a line item on each customer’s billing statement.
Q: How will this credit be applied for multidwelling units?
A: The law states that for master-metered accounts, GPA shall obtain a notarized list of the number of active residential utility power subaccounts under that master meter to ensure the proper application of the credit to the master-metered account. A notification will be sent out to master-metered accounts. Landlords will have to certify the number of tenants with active accounts for each billing cycle to get the credit.
Q: Will I still be eligible for the credit if I terminate my account any time within the five months stated in the law?
A: If you terminate anytime within the five months, you’ll only receive the $100 credit for the months your account was active.
Q: How will the credits be applied if I am a prepaid customer?
A:For prepaid customers, the credit will be applied each month to active prepaid accounts.
Q: Are Net Metering customers eligible?
A: Yes, Net Metering customers are eligible.
Q: What happens if my power bill falls below $100 in any of the five months provided under this program?
A: The credits will be applied each month and any credits remaining will roll over to the following month(s) until exhausted.