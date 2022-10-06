The Office of the Attorney General's grants team recently received a $500,000 grant to enhance "victims’ access to services and the responsiveness of victim-centric service organizations," according to a press release from the OAG.
Beneficiaries include the OAG’s Victim Service Center.
"This is the second grant obtained by the OAG within a week that provides financial resources that directly and positively impact the community," the office stated. "Guam was one of only four jurisdictions across the country to receive funding for this initiative."
More than 1,100 crime victims are helped every year by various methods through the OAG Victim Service Center, according to the OAG.
Through the center, the office added, inquiries about the criminal justice system are answered; victims are kept up to date on the status of their cases; referrals and applications for relief, such as the Criminal Injuries Compensation Program, or CICP, are made; transportation to court hearings is provided; and emotional support is given.
The OAG will examine how to use technology to make the CICP, which offers financial aid to victims of violent crimes, more accessible.
The Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission has provided more than $150,000 to victims this year alone to cover expenses like medical bills and costs associated with repairing damaged property.
"Since the revitalization of the program in 2015, the commission has awarded over $875,000 to eligible crime victims," the OAG stated.
The OAG is planning on using the new grant funds to establish "A 24/7 teleservice and messaging system, the implementation of a mobile advocacy program and the coordination of training for victim advocates, law enforcement personnel, criminal investigators and attorneys on vicarious trauma and trauma-informed interviewing techniques," the OAG stated in its release.
“We have used technology to increase the ability of crime victims to access our services,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. "But we also must recognize that child care, busy work schedules, and a stable internet connection can pose a challenge for many victims. Under the mobile advocacy programs, we will literally be able to meet crime victims wherever they’re at.”
Nicole Borja, Keith Aguero, Emmajean Lamb, Raena San Nicolas, and other members of the OAG Grants Team, led by Erica Leon Guerrero, collaborated in putting together the grant submission package, the OAG stated.