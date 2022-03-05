54 new cases of COVID-19; 34 hospitalizations
-----
Guam has 54 new cases of COVID-19 from 243 specimens analyzed on March 4, according to preliminary numbers.
Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on March 8. To date, there have been a total of 45,489 officially reported cases and 331 deaths. There are 3,947 people in isolation.
There are 34 people in local hospitals who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The JIC breaks them down:
• Guam Memorial Hospital: 13 hospitalizations with two people in the intensive care unit and one person on a ventilator.
• Guam Regional Medical City: 21 patients, three of whom are in ICU with two needing ventilators.
COVID-19 test results not available for pickup on March 5
Hard copy of COVID-19 test results were unavailable for pick up at the DPHSS NRCHC in Dededo March 5. The system used to retrieve results is undergoing maintenance.
DPHSS test results will be available by driving to the rear of the clinic beginning March 8 from 1-3 p.m. The clinic is closed on GovGuam holidays. Monday is an observed holiday.
Individuals who were administered the COVID-19 test by DPHSS may access their test results online by registering for SimpleReport at tinyurl.com/guamtesting. SimpleReport is free and created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.