There are 156 tax refund checks that will be mailed this week.
The tax refunds are for tax year 2020 and prior years, according to a joint press release from the Department of Revenue & Taxation and the Department of Administration.
Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $548,734 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 156 error free returns filed on or before Jan. 11, according to the press release.
Residents can check the status of income tax refund by logging into their accounts at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and using the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.
The press release didn't include information on the status of tax refunds for tax year 2021. DRT started accepting 2021 tax returns Jan. 24.
DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651. Please take note, that due to high call volumes, DRT recommends to utilize the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact us via the ‘Contact Us’ section of our website or to e-mail us at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.