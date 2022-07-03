Some $5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance overpayment notices have so far been waived and just recently, people also started getting refunds for the amount they paid back to cover certain overpayments.
These waivers and refunds are a result of eased federal guidelines on what constitutes PUA overpayments.
"As long as the reason for overpayment is not fraud, and again each case will be reviewed, then the overpayment can be waived. We've already waived about $5 million in overpayments and more are in the process of being waived," said David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor.
Fraud includes intentionally lying on the application to obtain PUA and then accepting the assistance, or not reporting one's wages when they began working while still on PUA.
An approved waiver, meanwhile, means GDOL will no longer take action to recover the overpaid money, whether it's PUA or the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
This will help prevent further hardships for individuals who received assistance through no fault of their own. Some overpayments amounted to more than $20,000.
"Most of those who applied for a waiver were approved," Dell'Isola said.
The last batch of overpayment waiver requests that he said he signed off on amounted to about $250,000, and the review process continues.
As of Saturday, there were still some waiting for a decision on their waiver request. At least one PUA claimant said he is still trying to get an update on a claim that had been labeled as "in progress" for quite some time.
GDOL's hireguam.com website, however, has been down for days. The vendor's system fell victim to malware attacks, Dell'Isola said. The vendor had to shut down to address the malware attack that also affected other states.
Deadline approaching
The deadline to apply for a PUA overpayment waiver is July 18.
"It's important to get those waiver requests in before the cutoff date," Dell'Isola said.
There is no blanket waiver for overpayments. A person needs to request a waiver to be considered.
The U.S. Department of Labor in February updated its guidance on waivers to relieve overpayment burden for claimants who were not at fault.
It's a massive and complex unemployment program that Guam's not familiar with, posing challenges to claimants as well as to GDOL. USDOL recognized the enormity of the challenge and added five scenarios for waiving overpayment when the claimant is not at fault.
These include when a claimant responded "no" to being able and available for work and the state-issued payment for PUA or similar benefits without adjudicating the eligibility issue, or when a claimant was eligible for payment and the state-issued payment at a higher weekly benefit amount under PUA.
GDOL initially reported about $23 million in PUA overpayments.
Dell'Isola said while that may seem like a huge amount, it's less than 3% of the total $808 million that went to some 30,000 Guam unemployment claims since 2020.
Moreover, Guam's rate of overpayment is tiny compared to the double-digit overpayment percentage in other states, he said.