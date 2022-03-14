$6.9M in tax refunds for Guamanians who filed by Feb. 3 to be mailed, deposited into accounts

There are 2,243 families and individuals who will be receiving their tax refunds from the government in the next few days.
According to a press release from the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, the tax refunds are for Guamanians who filed their tax year 2021 returns by Feb. 3 that were considered error-free. The batch also includes prior year income tax refunds.
The total amount, including those garnished to repay government debts, is $6,948,975.
The latest batch of payments were processed by the Department of Revenue and Taxation and distributed by the Department of Administration to be paid by check or direct deposit.
“The people of Guam have done an exceptional job containing the spread of COVID-19, enabling the gradual lifting of restrictions we are seeing today,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “With our eyes set on recovery and propelling our people forward, unlike past administrations, our team remains committed to the timely payment of tax refunds. We know this trusted turnaround will help everyone get back on their feet and move quicker towards recovery.”
This is the third refund batch for tax year 2021.
Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio added: “In addition to the direct aid we are providing to more working families through the expansion of Prugråman Salåppe, and the millions of dollars provided directly to our community through past initiatives, the progress of our people who are getting their refunds in record time is planting the seeds for Guam’s promising rebound and future prosperity."
For more information, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov. Inquiries may also be made under the ‘Contact Us’ section of the DRT website at myguamtax.com.