$6.9M in tax refunds sent to Guam taxpayers

The tax refund check is in the mail, or bank account, for more than 2,500 Guamanians.
The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,552 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week, according to a joint press release.
Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $6,875,125 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 2,552 error free returns filed on or before March 24, the release states.
Residents can check the status of income tax refund by logging into their individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.
DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651. Please take note, that due to high call volumes, DRT recommends to utilize the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact them via the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website or to e-mail at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.