There were six deaths spanning five days that officials connected to COVID-19, raising Guam's death toll to 328.
Of the six, one was not vaccinated, two were fully vaccinated without a booster, and three were fully vaccinated with a booster.
On Monday, the Joint Information Center reported:
• The 323rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 23. The patient was a 74-year-old woman, fully vaccinated with a booster. She had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 11.
• The 324th COVID-19-related fatality was a 63-year-old man who was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 23. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 10 and again on Feb. 22.
• The 325th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 23. The patient was an 88-year-old man, fully vaccinated without a booster. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 13.
• The 326th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 24. The patient was a 63-year-old woman, fully vaccinated with a booster. She had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 22.
• The 327th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 26. The patient was a 67-year-old woman, fully vaccinated with a booster. She had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 20.
• The 328th COVID-19-related fatality was a 74-year-old man who was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Feb. 27. He was fully vaccinated without a booster. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 22.
“Too many of our families have experienced loss and grief resulting from this deadly virus. To them, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “While we recognize the amazing progress we’ve made these past two years, we cannot let our guard down. Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and get vaccinated and boosted. Also, please keep a close watch on vulnerable loved ones. We have testing open for all and life saving treatments available.”
New COVID cases, Feb. 26-28
The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 462 COVID-19 cases confirmed from tests analyzed over the weekend. They break down to:
Feb. 26: 293 of 1,692 test positive for COVID-19 (127 cases previously reported).
Feb. 27: 144 of 606 test positive for COVID-19 (106 cases previously reported).
Feb. 28: 25 of 308 test positive for COVID-19
As of Monday afternoon, Guam has had a total of 44,573 officially reported cases. There are 3,112 people in isolation.
Emergency food distribution in Ordot-Chalan Pago, Sinajana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service distribution will be available to village constituents on a first-come, first-served basis. Distribution is limited to three households per vehicle at the sites. Residents are asked to wear their masks and bring a photo ID.
March 3
• Ordot/Chalan Pago: Drive-thru distribution will is at 9 a.m. at the Ordot/Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office, for Ordot/Chalan Pago constituents only, while supplies last. For more information, contact the Ordot/Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office at 671-472-8302/3/7173.
• Yona: Drive-thru distribution is at 10 a.m. at the Yona Gymnasium for Yona constituents only, while supplies last. For more information, contact the Yona Mayor’s Office at 671-789-1525/4798.
March 4
• Sinajana: For those who signed up for the GDOE/TEFAP food commodities, drive-thru distribution is from 9-11 a.m. and 1-5:30 p.m. in front of the Sinajana Mayor’s Resource Room under the canopy. Food commodities will be delivered to verified individuals with disabilities who signed up for the program. Contact the Sinajana Mayor’s Office at 671-472-6707/3323 for more information or if you are no longer interested in receiving the food commodities.