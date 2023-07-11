A three-car crash in Dededo sent six people to the hospital, one of whom had serious injuries.
At 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, Guam Fire Department units responded to an auto accident on Route 3 in the NCS area passed Camp Blaz, fire spokesperson Nick Garrido stated to local media just after midnight.
Upon arrival, units discovered three vehicles were involved and a total of six patients were injured.
"One patient with serious injuries was transported to (Guam Regional Medical City). The other patients were transported to both GRMC and (Guam Memorial Hospital)," stated Garrido.
The Guam Daily Post could not reach the Guam Police Department for additional information before press time, however Garrido confirmed GPD was contacted after GFD responded.