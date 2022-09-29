The bank robber who instructed a teller with a note to put money in a plastic bag was sentenced to almost six years in federal prison.
Prosecutors urged Senior Judge Alex Munson in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday to give Vicente Guerrero Perez 10 years in prison for robbing First Hawaiian Bank in Harmon last year.
However, Perez's attorney, Federal Public Defender John Gorman, thought 10 years was too harsh a penalty.
"He didn't threaten anybody," Gorman said before saying a 60-month sentence was "sufficient but not greater than necessary."
Gorman also stated that during his lengthy legal career this was the first time someone committed a crime because he wanted to go to jail.
According to Post files, Perez went to the nearby King's Restaurant in Harmon and waited to be arrested for 40 minutes before calling a taxi to go to another restaurant. He later checked himself into Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center when FBI agents discovered he was the suspect in the bank robbery.
"I've never had a case like this," Gorman said before Munson agreed.
Prior to being sentenced, Perez explained he wanted to go to jail primarily to have food, shelter and medical care.
"I just wanted to get caught to come back to prison to get the right treatment," said Perez, who added he has Lupus and has no way of treating it on island.
"It's very hard here in Guam. What I really needed to do was live back there in the mainland because that's where all the doctors are at," he said.
Munson then sentenced Perez to 70 months, or almost six years, and three years of supervised release. He also made a judicial recommendation that he be housed in a Bureau of Prisons medical center.