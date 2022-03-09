$6M in tax refunds to 2,086 Guamanians

The second batch of tax year 2021 tax refunds is being paid out. This batch is $6,076,687 covering 2,086 checks for local taxpayers. The amount includes what was garnished from individuals to repay government debts.
The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will distribute these checks, which represent error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 1, and will be paid by check or direct deposit, according to a press release from Adelup on Wednesday morning.
“With the rising cost of living, from gas to groceries, the timely payment of tax refunds is a lifeline for many of our people in these precarious economic times,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While past administrations pushed aside issuing the people of Guam their money, our administration made it a top priority. Today, taxpayers are receiving their refunds in record time. This is and will continue to be our Gold Standard.”
The administration has noted that historically, Guam taxpayers have had to wait months or longer for their refunds. That started to change when a 2013 federal court order came out after years of tax payers filing returns and not receiving their check for more than a year. And even as some were waiting for refunds, requests to pay refunds for a funeral or other family emergency would be entertained. The District Court ruled that the government would have to pay income tax refunds within six months of the due date or of the date filed, whichever is later.
“For many families, these refunds help bridge the gap of resources available to them to meet a myriad of basic household needs, from rent to utilities, and much more during these difficult times,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “The hard work of the Department of Revenue and Taxation and Department of Administration these past three years to deliver refunds quicker into the hands of our people has been of even greater significance since the pandemic.”
The first batch of refunds for tax year 2021 was about $10.6 million for error-free returns filed on or by Jan. 28 as announced on Feb. 26.
Taxpayers with questions about refunds can call the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov. Inquiries may also be made under the ‘Contact Us’ section of the DRT website at myguamtax.com.