7:30 p.m update.: Governor says worst of Mawar will continue for an hour, north remains in extreme danger

The governor around 7 p.m. cautioned that the harshest winds of Typhoon Mawar may remain blowing over the island and especially the north for another hour and a half.
Yigo and Dededo remain under a hazardous wind warning until 8 p.m., according to the latest update from National Weather Service forecasters.
"What we are feeling right now is Mawar going over the Rota channel," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a video address.
"Once the typhoon starts moving north-northwest, we will start experiencing less intensity of the wind. And figuring between (8 p.m., 9 p.m., or 10 p.m.) and early morning, we'll start seeing (a) tapering down of the strength of the wind," she said.
"I will be making an assessment of the devastation of our island as soon as it's safe for me to go outside. I ask you to please stay home until I declare Condition of Readiness 4. That means, then (it) is safe for you to travel. Please, I ask you to follow these instructions for your safety and for your protection."