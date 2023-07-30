Guam Unique Merchandise and Art has been working with its largest class of entrepreneurs over the last several months to help them succeed in their businesses and on Saturday, they celebrated weeks of hard work with a graduation ceremony.
In total, 72 entrepreneurs completed the 16-week training and mentoring program. Those The Guam Daily Post spoke with were filled with optimism about the future of their businesses.
Monica Poblete, the owner of Umi and Meg Collection, shared her business is eclectic products, mostly handmade accessories that she became interested in while stuck at home during the pandemic.
“I got inspired by a lot of creative artist on Instagram. I tried it out and it worked for me,” said Poblete, who makes handmade jewelry using polymer clay. “We also have the handmade pearl accessories ... and we also offer gold-filled accessories and rattan handbags.”
As a GUMA graduate, Poblete believes that opportunities abound as she proudly showcased her products at the graduation ceremony.
“I feel that there will be a lot of opportunities that can be opened,” Poblete said. "I also learned a lot in handling business during the seminars. I learned that you need to manage your financials well so you can grow as a business and also you need to open your mind and think outside the box so you can be more successful in the future."
Poblete said GUMA provided her with direction and recommended that others take part in the program.
“Since they do teach a lot of beginners ... a step-by-step process in how to deal with it, what you need to do first to establish the business. They have a lot of tips,” Poblete said.
Niche service
Catalino Escalona, owner of Paradise Card Service, a trading card grading service, is another GUMA graduate who now offers services that fill a niche on the island and the region.
“It’s the first in Guam and the first in the region, actually. What I do is I grade and appraise trading cards and then I will weld them into a plastic case that is tamper-proof so they can’t be opened again unless you physically crack the case,” Escalona said.
GUMA helped the active duty military member turn his hobby into a business.
“I’ve always been into card collecting and I used the major grading companies in the states. But when I realized I was going to be coming home and be away from that, I spent two years researching the market, the process in how to do everything and then all the logistics of the machines and equipment that it takes to do it,” Escalona said.
After two years of trials, he finally opened his business.
“It’s so beneficial. ... Looking at the logistics of things, how much you’re spending, how much you’re getting, writing a good business plan,” Escalona said.
He said being part of the GUMA program taught him everything he needed to know about operating a business.
“GUMA has answered all the questions,” he said. “I think I speak for a lot of entrepreneurs where I think you’re very excited about this idea and you jump into it and you think that your first or second thought is going to take you far, but really it’s going to take a lot of planning,” he said.
Escalona believes the GUMA program is so beneficial he has already encouraged other aspiring entrepreneurs to give it a try.
“I just texted two people last night. I sent them the GUMA link and told them because they have business questions and I told them, ‘Hey, I am actually in this class. … It’s very beneficial. I learned a lot I think you’ll learn a lot too,'” Escalona shared.
He said the program isn’t hard, but it does require dedication.
“If you’re wanting to start a business, then you probably already have that dedication. I would say it’s probably a little nerve-wracking at first, like the first two days, but after that it goes away,” Esclaona said.
Now that he’s graduated, Escalona is looking at expanding his business.
“I am looking at ordering new machines because the demand has been rising a lot, so we’re looking at getting more machines, different types of cases, different kind of protection inventory and we are working with somebody to host a big event here next year,” he said.