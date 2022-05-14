There were 2,897 tax refund checks processed by the Department of Revenue & Taxation on Thursday. The Department of Administration will be mailing checks, or paying by direct deposit, according to a Saturday press release.
The refunds are for year 2021 and prior income tax refunds totaling $8,218,482 for error-free returns filed on, or before, March 24.
The total tax refunds paid this fiscal year total $128 million.
Since Feb. 24 over 90% of the weekly refund payments have been paid to tax year 2021 filers. Efforts continue to pay refunds weekly and within a six to eight weeks for error-free returns.
Officials remind residents that those getting their refund payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds. For more information or questions, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.