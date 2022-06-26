The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks, or paid by direct deposit, approximately 2,935 tax refund payments.
The checks are for Tax Year 2021 and prior income tax refunds totaling $8,569,105 for error-free returns filed on, or before, April 22, according to a Saturday press release.
A District Court of Guam mandate requires the government of Guam to process and pay refunds to residents within six months of filing or six months following the filing deadline, whichever comes later.
Refunds paid to date total over $161 million, of which approximately 85%, or $137 million, were paid to early filers who filed on, or before, the tax filing deadline of May 17.