Eight of the nine applicants evaluated by the Guam Department of Education Human Resources Division have been deemed qualified, Mary Okada, the chairperson of the superintendent search subcommittee for the Guam Education Board told The Guam Daily Post Tuesday.
“(There are) eight qualified applicants,” said Okada, when the Post asked for a progress report on the search for the public school system’s new superintendent of education. The process to vet candidates continues.
Nine people applied to be at the helm of the island’s largest government of Guam agency after the announcement concluded Sept. 19, according to Post files.
Okada declined to name the applicants Tuesday.
“I will present to the board for their next steps at our next board meeting,” Okada said, who is also the vice chairperson of the GEB.
According to Post files, those considered qualified for the position will then move on to the next phase of the job search, which is an interview by board members.
Then, each board member will be able to nominate the interviewee of their choice to be superintendent of GDOE at next month’s board meeting.
Nominated candidates will need to garner six votes from GEB members in order to be hired.
GEB extended the application deadline, due to the absence of board nominations for superintendent. The first screening period was closed for the position on July 15, according to Post files.
Okada, in a previous interview with the Post, said GEB will select the new superintendent of GDOE “hopefully by November."