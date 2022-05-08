Guamanians who filed tax returns by March 17 can expect to see their tax returns in the mail or in their accounts soon.
The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks, or paid by direct deposit, approximately 3,179.
Tax refund payments this fiscal year total $119.4 million, of which approximately $94 million, or 79%, were paid to early filers who filed on, or before, March 17. The first batch of tax year 2021 refunds were made on Feb. 24. Efforts continue to pay refunds weekly and within a 6-8 week turnaround time, according to the press release.
Individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds. For more information, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Residents can also use the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.