More than 3,000 tax refund checks, roughly $9.8 million, were mailed or electronically deposited to Guam tax payers this week.
On Thursday, the Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks, or paid by direct deposit, approximately 3,332 Tax Year 2021 and prior income tax refunds, according to a Friday press release.
The $9,754,072 in refunds are for error-free returns filed on, or before, March 10.
Since the first batch of payments for Tax Year 2021 rolled out on Feb. 24, over 90% were paid to Tax Year 2021 filers, according to the press release.
Of the nearly $110 million tax refunds paid this fiscal year, approximately $85 million, or 77%, were paid to early filers through March 10, as concerted efforts continue to reduce the turnaround time for payments.
Officials sent a reminder that individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds. For more information or questions, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.
DRT recommends utilizing the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.