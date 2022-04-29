$9.8M in tax refunds for those who filed by or before March 10

PAY WINDOW: The income tax processing counter at the Department of Revenue and Taxation. DRT processed and Department of Administration is sending out additional tax refunds this week. Post file photo.

More than 3,000 tax refund checks, roughly $9.8 million, were mailed or electronically deposited to Guam tax payers this week.

On Thursday, the Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks, or paid by direct deposit, approximately 3,332 Tax Year 2021 and prior income tax refunds, according to a Friday press release. 

The $9,754,072 in refunds are for error-free returns filed on, or before, March 10.

Since the first batch of payments for Tax Year 2021 rolled out on Feb. 24, over 90% were paid to Tax Year 2021 filers, according to the press release.

Of the nearly $110 million tax refunds paid this fiscal year, approximately $85 million, or 77%, were paid to early filers through March 10, as concerted efforts continue to reduce the turnaround time for payments.

Officials sent a reminder that individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds. For more information or questions, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

DRT recommends utilizing the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

