Guam's tourism would take a few years to fully recover from the pandemic's devastation but now is the time to reimagine a "better" industry than what it was before, including considering a shift in focus from quantity to quality, according to the newly formed Guam Travel & Tourism Association on Tuesday.
GTTA represents tourist attractions, tour operators, retailers and other businesses critical to the recovery of the visitor industry.
"We did feel that there was a void that needed to be filled," Valley of the Latte managing director and CEO David Tydingco said at a press briefing at Tumon Sands Plaza.
The pandemic brought to light many smaller companies that "really didn't know where to go to find help," he said, including travel agents, taxi drivers and others that help make up the visitor industry.
GTTA said much work is ahead to prepare Guam for a more expansive return of visitors, and it will be collaborating with other public and private entities on those preparations.
"This pandemic has given us an opportunity, a breather, to say, maybe we should be looking at not going by the numbers but a better quality of visitors in terms of spending and so forth. And try to drive that," Tydingco said.
Tydingco, who previously sat on the Guam Visitors Bureau board, said there's a need to re-evaluate the prior "2020 vision of 2 million visitors by 2020."
Guam saw record-breaking 1.6 million visitors in 2019 and was on its way to another milestone year when COVID-19 hit in 2020.
"In my business, I’d rather have 100 people spending $200 than doing 200 people spending $100 because of the impact on our infrastructure and our little place called the Valley of the Latte," he said.
He said Guam will regrow its tourism market, and it should grow "smartly."
"We have that opportunity to make sure that as we plan for recovery and growth, it’s smart growth and smart recovery," he said.
GTTA Chair Jovyna Lujan, merchandise manager for DKSH Guam Inc., said Guam tourism will need relevant and continuous travel market updates to help plan the coming year.
"Clearly, we have an open opportunity to reimagine Guam tourism to become better than before and to jointly craft that vision for ourselves in the months ahead," she said.
GTTA said it does not intend to duplicate what other organizations are doing, but rather, to collaborate with them on what Guam's tourism recovery could and should look like.
"We welcome organization membership but really, the bigger issue is how can we as a community jointly craft what we feel should comprise a better comeback for Guam in the years ahead," Lujan said during question-and-answers.
Alupang Beach Club President Steven Kasperbauer said Guam is "poised to get ready," but at the same time, it cannot force its source markets such as Japan.
"We can open, we can find people. We can retrain. But until those flights come from different airports (in Japan), we will be at a standstill, with just one gate coming out of Narita and there's nothing we can do about it," he said.
At this point, he said, Hawaii may be the first one to get much of Japan's tourism because larger aircraft could bring tourists there, and Guam could be the next one.
Others said once Japan sees that Korean tourists are already coming back to Guam, then they could also start coming back in bigger numbers.
Webinar: Starting point
Lujan said GTTA's June 7 webinar, in which airlines and industry experts in Korea and Japan will present, will give Guam's small businesses "some starting point on what the outlook in the months ahead is gonna look like and how do we commensurately ramp up our operations and poise ourselves for the expansive arrivals of more visitors.”
The GTTA webinar is from 9 a.m. to noon on June 7 at Hyatt Regency Guam.
Prior to the pandemic, Guam's tourism was valued at $2.4 billion, employing more than 20,000. The pandemic set it back tremendously, resulting in temporary and permanent business closures and job losses.
GTTA's founders, including Monte Mesa of Guam Premier Outlets and Simon Sanchez of CleanCare/Guam Dry Cleaners, were the same individuals who pushed for the government to help tourism-related businesses that were left out of many federal pandemic relief funds such as cultural attractions.
That prompted the governor's creation of the now $62 million Local Employers Assistance Program, or LEAP.
"The attractions may not be the most visible businesses out there but the attractions are what bring people to Guam," Kasperbauer added.
GTTA includes members from a cross-section of Guam's visitor industry. Its 12 board directors are:
- Akihiro Tani, Fish Eye Marine Park/Pacific Underwater Observatories Inc. and GTTA treasurer
- Ann Marie Muna, AM Insurance
- Bradley Kloppenburg, Turtle Tours/Kloppenburg Enterprises Inc. and GTTA secretary
- David Tydingco, Valley of the Latte
- Hideharu Baba, Atlantis Submarines Guam USA/Baba Corp.
- Jay Merrill, Market Research & Development
- Monte Mesa, Guam Premier Outlet Mall and Tumon Sands Plaza
- Simon Sanchez, CleanCare/Guam Dry Cleaners
- William Nault, Nautech Guam Corp. and GTTA vice chair
- Satoru Mirata, Holiday Tours Micronesia (Guam) Inc.
- Steven Kasperbauer, Alupang Beach Club
- Jovyna Lujan, DKSH Guam Inc. and GTTA chair