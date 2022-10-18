A resource for adults who are dealing with memory loss is now available thanks to a coordinated effort by the University of Guam's School of Health and the UOG Press, according to a release from the university.
"Guåhan Memories: Images and Conversation Starters for Adults with Memory Loss" is a printed, spiral-bound book of images and conversation starters that reflect the experiences of local residents and are intended to ignite meaningful conversations about their lives.
Staff from the Adult Day Care program of the Mayors' Council of Guam were among the first to receive funding provided by the Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) and from the Health and Resources Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
At a training session held on Sept. 24, the resource was distributed to licensed caregivers by Margaret Hattori, director of the GWEP program, at the Macheche Community Center in Dededo, UOG stated.
“The resource will be useful to elderly Guam residents, including those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” said Maria Timoteo of the Adult Day Care Center. “It will help anyone who works with the frail or elderly to have meaningful conversations. Our clients will immediately connect with the pictures and conversation starters in it.”