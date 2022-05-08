A personal note on Mother's Day: No greater love

On her deathbed, my mother made one last wish.
She asked her younger sister to take care of me and my two younger siblings when she’s gone.
While this was happening at home, the 5-year-old me was playing at school. I was always home right after kindergarten class, except that one September afternoon.
If only I had come home earlier that day, I could have bid my Mamang (mother) goodbye.
Or maybe it was best that I wasn't there to see her breathe her last. How does a child say goodbye forever to her mother?
In an instant, my aunt became the de facto mother of three. She has never left us since the day Mamang passed on and for that, I am forever grateful.
We lost our mother, but we also gained a mother.
My aunt and her former brother-in-law, my father, got married a few years later. As a child, it wasn’t clear to me how that happened but it did, and it was beautiful.
They are still happily married, still bantering and poking fun at each other. My siblings and I have lived and grown in their extraordinary love story. My Mama and Papa now have six children, plus six grandchildren.
For years as a journalist, I’ve written thousands of news stories and personal stories of other people. But today is about my Mama Elma.
She was in her early 20s when her sister made her dying wish. Before she had us, she had a good path to an entirely different life: College, trips, being free.
But she chose to stay with us. It was much more than granting her sister’s wish. There’s no greater love I could think of, other than the love she’s given us and continues to bless us with.
I couldn’t thank her enough for keeping everyone together, for everything she’s sacrificed and done for us.
There were rough years when I was a teenager, but as I grew older, I understood that her strictness was for my own good, and that of my siblings’. She disciplined us well.
We were poor but my Mama made sure we’d have three square meals a day. She made miracles with the earnest salary my Papa had at the time serving in the Army. Her budgeting skills were unparalleled.
I always tell my husband that growing up, my Mama was our nurse, doctor, teacher, preacher, lawyer, philosopher, barber, chef and counselor rolled into one. My Papa was the breadwinner and my Mama was and continues to be the ultimate homemaker.
With a meager salary and discipline, they were able to send all six of us to college, making sure we all earned our bachelor’s degree. We older siblings helped them send our younger siblings to school, but our parents did the heavy lifting by instilling the value of education, no matter how hard it is.
My three youngest siblings didn’t learn about all this until they were in their teens. There were lots of tears shed and the family bond remains strong.