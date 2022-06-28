The Guam Department of Education hosting School Safety Conference this week at Tiyan High School.
The conference gathers about 300 school staff and administrators annually to participate in workshops that will increase their knowledge and their ability to provide the necessary tools to engage their school communities in the pursuit of safer and healthier schools, according to a press release.
The conference begins today and concludes Thursday.
Law enforcement personnel will open the conference with an Active Shooter Awareness. Guam hasn't had an active shooter situation in schools, but instances where gun shots are heard nearby have led administrators to lock down students and staff.
GDOE officials pointed to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s K-12 School Database, which showed a record high in 2021 of school violence with more than 240 schools shootings.
GDOE officials said a state of preparation for "potential targeted violence in our schools has become a forefront not just for the department, but our community partners."
The Active Shooter Awareness is Phase 1 of a 3-phase training program. Phase 2 will entail a Table Top Exercises with school communities across the island that will take place in the course of the coming school year. Phase 3, an exercise planned for the future, will be the culminating event with a full-scale exercise involving one high school and multiple response agencies.
The conference theme, “Safety and Health at the Heart of Our Work,” emphasizes that everyone has a role in the safety of our schools and it begins with equipping school personnel with the resources and information to make our schools safer.
Participants may also attend virtually via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89183618151. There is a max capacity of 500 participants.
In addition to the plenary session, the three-day event will feature workshops in the following topics:
• Working with Students
• Building Personnel Skills/Development
• Understanding Safety & Security
• Managing Health
The workshops will feature professionals in education, health, public policy and law, and others who will provide training and information in the critical core areas of school safety and security, trauma-informed services, law, policy and advocacy, and mental/behavioral/public health. A GPD-GDOE forum is scheduled on the second day. It will be specifically for school administrators and GPD Command Staff to discuss programs for GDOE schools, along with a session on Identifying Workforce Violence & Domestic Violence.
The closing session on the last day will be led by Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of Curriculum & Instructional Improvement, who will present the recently adopted 5-Year State Strategic Plan, I Chalån-ta Mo’na, and what the department has planned for the next five years.
The conference will also be streamed live on the GDOE’s Facebook page.