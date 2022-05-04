Ada: Teaching is in the blood

Editor's note: This is the third in a series featuring the nominees for the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year.
For one Teacher of the Year finalist, the passion for teaching was passed to her from the previous generation.
“My mom is a longtime educator. My grandmother was a CHamoru teacher with the Department of Education as well, and both my sisters (teach) so it definitely runs in our blood,” said Joy James Ada. “And I'm thankful for this opportunity to represent them to be able to represent my school, my students and my family, my husband and my kids as well. … I actually was so surprised when they called me but it means the world to me so much because of my family and where I come from.”
Ada, a choir teacher at George Washington High School, isn’t the first in her family to be nominated for GDOE’s Teacher of the Year award.
Ada’s mom was a teacher at John F. Kennedy High School when she was nominated for Teacher of the Year.
“For whatever reason the year she was nominated they ended up not following through with it,” Ada said. “She became an administrator the next year so she was no longer qualified for it.”
While her family helped shaped her style of teaching, the biggest preparation for the classroom has been her own educational experiences growing up.
“I always tell my students that I didn't enjoy school. I wasn't bad at it; it was just so boring to me. I wanted to go home and I wanted to hang out in my room and journal or do whatever I was doing, sing music,” she said. “So when I teach, I actually teach the students with that in mind.”
Ada said she leans on the memories of being a student and tries to emulate her own past teachers who made learning fun.
That creativity was tested during the pandemic. Over the last two school years, Ada’s teaching style has evolved.
“I try to move, I try to have fun. I try to let there be noise and interaction,” she said. “One of the first things I say … at the beginning of every school year is – be yourself. Once you walk into my classroom you are safe, you are here to just do you and do what you need to do. I'm here to support that and that you grow in that if you're a quiet learner, OK you can be a quiet learner in here, if you're a loud rambunctious learner you can be a loud and rambunctious learner in here.”
One of the biggest challenges in the pandemic was adjusting to online learning from home while taking care of her children.
“I had three little kids at home while I was trying to teach online at home,” Ada said.
On top of the challenges of trying to help three children sit through online class time, Ada had to figure out how to teach choir, which relies on timing that online settings don’t always have quite right.
“I think anyone who's ever done a Zoom, or even a WhatsApp Video or Google Meets knows that singing online – there's all these kinds of delay and pauses that happen,” she said.
Thinking outside the box, Ada incorporated instructional videos and songs she knew her students would know like nursery rhymes or the Happy Birthday song.
Even though singing together was made easier when students and teachers returned to classrooms, they faced a new challenge.
“Everybody was wearing a mask … and that was an incredibly challenging thing because, singing is so much about shaping and vowel placement and phonation,” Ada said. “I had to do some other things and kind of teach them other things that weren't necessarily just choir, but I focused a lot about music, and let them kind of get excited about the world of music in that way,” she said.
With all the challenges experienced she said, she was shocked to be anonymously nominated for the GTOY award.
“It makes me a little emotional because I feel like I'm not the perfect teacher, and I feel like I have bad days, and I feel like definitely, this past year has probably been the most challenging for me,” she said. “I know all teachers are fatigued mentally, physically, emotionally, and we're just drained a little more than usual.”
She said she was hesitant to submit the application after being nominated.
“But, you know, I didn't want to miss the opportunity, one because I recognize that I don't just represent myself, but I represent, so many other people who have poured into my life, and who have supported me and who have helped me grow as a teacher,” Ada said.