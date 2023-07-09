A multiagency effort to clean up the havoc Typhoon Mawar caused at Tumon Bay made major progress in the past four days.
“A total of 100 dump trucks of downed trees and debris and 30 roll-offs were removed from the Tumon stretch this week,” a news release from the governor’s office stated.
The effort to “repair and rejuvenate” Tumon Bay spans from Hilton Guam Resort & Spa to Lotte Hotel Guam and involves clearing debris and fallen trees from all public access ways in the area.
The effort is being made so residents and tourists can enjoy public parks and beaches during summer, the release stated.
“With the summer months in full swing, we are excited to welcome back our families and visitors to enjoy and make memories at our island’s parks and beaches,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in the release.
The effort, led by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, is a group initiative that includes the Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Works, the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Guam International Airport Authority, the Port Authority of Guam, the Guam Department of Agriculture, Guam State Clearinghouse, the Guam Police Department, Guam Homeland Security, the Office of Sen. Roy Quinata, as well as youths employed under the Governor’s Summer Youth Employment Program.
“At this stage in our recovery, reopening our parks and beaches symbolizes the incredible strides we’ve made to restore normalcy to our day-to-day lives, enabling our people to enjoy our island’s beauty and outdoor activities," Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said.
"We look forward to restoring more of these treasured spaces in the coming weeks, especially with onboarding additional staff through the National Dislocated Worker Program,” he said.