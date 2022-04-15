Families with young children have a few Easter activities to enjoy this weekend.
The governor's office will be hosting an Egg Hunt on April 16. The fun starts at 2 p.m. on the Adelup front lawn. The event is open to the public and will include a special visit by the Easter Bunny.
“True to the reason for the season, Easter is a time to renew our hope and faith in the brighter days to come. We look forward to creating lasting memories with Guam’s families,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “Our community’s collective efforts to protect one another have enabled us to resume this time-honored tradition of hosting our families and children on the Adelup Lawn this Easter weekend. We encourage everyone to come out and join us for this special occasion.”
Egg hunts will be organized by age groups: 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years.
Prizes will be awarded to those who capture the Golden Egg, Silver Egg, and Most Eggs in each division. Participants must bring their own baskets.
Village events
While villages, such as Piti and Sinajana held their Easter egg hunts last weekend, other villages will be hosting their festivities this weekend.
Agana Heights
The Easter Drive-Thru Eggstravaganza will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. April 16 at the Agana Heights Mayor's Office. The event is available for children ages 1 to 10 years old and is exclusive to Agana Heights residents.
Asan-Maina
The Easter Drive-Thru will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 16.
Barrigada
There will be treats available (while supplies last) for children ages 1 to 12 at 4 p.m. April 16 at the softball parking lot at Tiyan.
Hagåt
An Easter egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. April 16 at the baseball field. The Easter event, for children ages 1 to 10 years old and exclusive to the Hågat community, will provide snacks including nachos, cotton candy, shaved ice and hot dogs, to name a few.
Humåtak
The 2022 Easter event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be hosted by the Humåtak Mayor’s Office and Municipal Planning Council. For those attending, there will be prizes for Gold, Silver, and Most Eggs in 3 divisions. The divisions are age 0-4, 5-8, and 9-11. The traditional Easter Hat Competition for Most Natural, Most Beautiful, and Most Creative will take place and all are welcome to wear bunny ears to kick-start this year's Easter.
Mangilao
Easter egg treats will be available via a drive-thru April 16.
Talo′fo′fo′
On April 16 an Easter egg hunt will be available from 10 a.m. to noon for children age 1-3, 4-7, and 8-10 at the Talo′fo′fo′ Police Koban next to the outdoor basketball court. Those who find the least eggs, most eggs, a silver, and a gold egg will be awarded for each age division. The event is exclusive to the community.
Yigo
The Easter Grab-n-Go will take place from 9 a.m. to noon April 16 at the Yigo Gym while supplies last. The event is exclusive to the community.