The uncertainty surrounding the ability of all Guam Department of Education schools to open for the new school year on time and how that may violate the Adequate Education Act has caught the attention of the attorney general, who is calling officials to the table for a discussion.
AG Douglas Moylan has asked Guam Department of Education officials, the Guam Board of Education, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Sen. Chris Barnett and Speaker Therese Terlaje, as well as members of the community, to come together to discuss possible solutions in a meeting next week.
“We wish to invite you to our office … for an open ‘roundtable’ type discussion about the possible options that may be available to provide for an interim solution until the public school facilities can safely reopen,” a letter from Moylan to officials stated.
By law, the government of Guam as a whole is accountable to meet the 14 points contained in a law aimed at ensuring GDOE students are provided adequate education. If not, the government can be sued.
“We would also like to discuss the inherent legal problems facing our government and taxpayers if students are once again forced to remain at home and learn remotely,” the AG’s letter said.
Phased-in opening
Based on self-inspections GDOE conducted as of July 12, only 17 schools will be ready to open for in-person instruction between Aug. 9 and Aug. 23, if they are inspected and pass as expected.
These schools are categorized under Phase 1 of GDOE's staggered reopening plan.
Twelve schools were categorized under Phase 2, which projects they will be ready for in-person classes three weeks to two months later than the scheduled start of the school year.
Under Phase 3, another 12 schools won't be ready to open until three months or later from the Aug. 9 start date.
As of Thursday, six GDOE schools have been inspected by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Of those schools, only Inalåhan Elementary School has passed inspection formally, with a "C" grade. Merizo Martyrs Memorial School is pending an inspection report.
GDOE has said Public Health will be able to inspect only three more schools before Aug. 9.
By statute, students are supposed to receive 180 days of instructional hours every school year. During COVID-19, GDOE had to seek legislative remedy to waive the requirement when students were in double sessions and learning remotely.
The roundtable will be held at the AG’s office at the ITC building at 1:30 p.m. on July 18.