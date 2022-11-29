Douglas Moylan has begun withdrawing as counsel for his clients after he was certified to be the next attorney general of Guam.
Since leaving the attorney general's office as the first elected AG in 2006, Moylan has been practicing law as a defense attorney.
Currently, he represents fewer than 50 clients, he told The Guam Daily Post.
On Monday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, Moylan began withdrawing as the attorney for his clients because of the conflict of interest created by being certified to be the next AG in January.
The first withdrawal was for Brian Kevin Cruz, who was scheduled to change his plea for an alleged kidnapping to guilty.
Moylan, who also said he had not had the chance to review the plea agreement with Cruz, asked Judge Vernon Perez if he could withdraw from Cruz's case due to Moylan's conflict of interest.
“I am concerned now that there is a conflict for me to be representing Mr. Cruz,” Moylan said to Perez before asking he be replaced with another attorney.
Perez then granted the request for Moylan to withdraw from not only Cruz's case but also four other defendants', whose cases were scheduled to be heard before Perez on Monday.
‘Chinese wall’
By Cruz's next court hearing, set for January, Moylan will have been sworn in as attorney general and be the leader of the office prosecuting his former clients.
However, Moylan explained, the Office of the Attorney General, despite being the legal body prosecuting Cruz and other former clients on behalf of the people of Guam, Moylan himself will not be involved.
“They call it a ‘Chinese wall.’ So, all the decisions that are made on Brian Cruz's case and all the paperwork that's going on in Brian Cruz's case, ... I would not be privy to it,” said Moylan who explained the “Chinese wall” is a term to eliminate ethical conflicts of interest during legal proceedings.
Moylan couldn't say who will be handling the cases but that the attorney general's office already has rules in place to determine who will do it.
Moylan added he has more than a dozen but no more than 50 clients he was representing before he was elected. One of the more serious cases involves Jeremy Alvarez, who was charged in connection to the 2020 murder of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen.