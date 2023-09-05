There were 83 violations filed for defendants with active cases in the Superior Court of Guam last month, according to a report by the Office of the Attorney General.
Since Attorney General Douglas Moylan took office at the start of the year, the AG's Office has released monthly reports, called the Catch, Release and Reoffend Report, detailing how many defendants charged this year have violated their conditions of pretrial release.
However, on Friday the AG's Office released their report for the month of August, but now included violations filed in all active criminal cases, "not just for defendants who were charged during this AG's term," the release stated.
As a result, a total of 83 violations were filed with 20 of the defendants being charged with another crime. Among the 20, 14 of the new cases were filed for defendants in the pretrial stages while six were filed post-trial.
New charges range from drug and firearm possession to burglary, theft and child abuse which the release states "arguably" creates more crime victims, the OAG stated.
The remainder of the violations were filed as a result of defendants not appearing to their court hearings, not reporting to probation, failing a drug test after consuming illegal substances or not submitting for drug tests altogether.
With the report, Moylan stated he believes the data reflects placing pretrial conditions is not effective.
"The reports are showing an alarming number of violations occurring. We believe the data reflects the release conditions are not effectively stopping more crimes from occurring by these persons already in the criminal justice system," Moylan stated in the report.
"It needlessly expends my prosecutors time and endangers us, creating more crime victims," he added.
Court's report
Last month, however, the Judiciary of Guam painted a different picture on defendants' behavior while awaiting trial, releasing a report asserting in the first seven months of the year, 89% of defendants on pretrial release were not arrested again.
The report conducted by the Pretrial Services Office, a section of the Probation Services Division, showed that from the start of the year until July 20, 363 cases were filed. Of those, 141, or 38.8%, have been detained by the Department of Corrections, while 222, or 61.2%, were allowed supervised release.
Among those released defendants, 198, or 89%, have not been arrested again since being placed on release, while 24, or 11%, have.
Outcomes of the report also show five defendants, or 2% of the released population, have been arrested for violent crimes, and 38, or 17%, have been issued warrants after not appearing in court.
The Performance Snapshot, which is the first installment in a series of periodic updates on the Judiciary's pretrial justice system, was a result of Chief Justice Robert Torres tasking the Pretrial Services Office with "tracking the performance and effectiveness" of the system."
"Data is not just important, it's essential. It provides us with insights on what works and what doesn't and helps us make the most of taxpayer resources," Torres stated in a press release.
"The information gathered during this period will aid the Pretrial Services Office and the Judiciary in assessing the effectiveness of the pretrial justice system while striking a balance between public safety and the rights of the defendants," Torres concluded.