Attorney General Doug Moylan said he would like to put to bed the problem of about $6 million in undistributed child support payments that have accumulated at his office.
In cases where the recipients can be tracked down, the money will be paid out. Otherwise, Moylan wants checks that have sat idle, sometimes for years, to be given to his office’s Child Support Enforcement division for operations - something Moylan said is a requirement under federal regulations.
Since before 2003, the office has been accumulating child support checks that are paid by those that owe but for one reason or another are never distributed, according to Moylan. He said the pile of checks have become a political football during each race for the office.
Previous AG Leevin Camacho announced early in his term that he was moving to identify those that were owed and had distributed about $60,000. Progress on getting rid of the money wasn’t reported on after that, Post files show.
Oftentimes, the unclaimed checks are due to the parties that are owed, usually moms, moving, said Raymond Ilagan, deputy attorney general for the Child Support Enforcement Division.
"(They) leave Guam or don't tell us where they're going, or they move from one location in Guam, change their phone numbers, they just never update their information. So we have to try to figure out how to track them down,” Ilagan said.
Hunting for recipients can get pretty convoluted, he told the Post.
“We do searches, continuous searches. If your name pops up, like in a police report or something, or in the news, and we can say that person is still on Guam, we try to track their location, or we try to send it to the last known address, see if anybody responds, some type of way of getting communication," he said.
There are newer and better methods of attempting to find those that are unreachable, Ilagan said, like the law enforcement search engine CLEAR, which can pull address and cell phone records, license plate numbers, and other identifying information from a huge database.
“We have found some individuals that have been missing an action for a while that we've located,” he said, but others still remain unreachable.
Of the $6 million, some $2.5 million, inclusive of more recent payments from just last year, is ready to be distributed, according to Ilagan. The office has determined that the parties owed about $800,000, on the other hand, can’t be tracked down at all. But millions more are “in between,” according to Ilagan, belonging to people who may have changed their number or address, or otherwise gone missing and are still being sought out.
Moylan said he wants to put what can’t go to those who are owed back into the Child Support Enforcement Division, and is in the process of coming up with draft legislation which will be sent over to lawmakers.
“Unfortunately, it looks like it's going to benefit the taxpayers because, under the federal rules, that money that's undistributed has to go back to the government because it will offset the child support offices expenditures. So the Feds basically have had that money tagged for how it's going to be disposed of, but Guam doesn't have (a) statute yet. So the bank is the only one that is profiting from it by keeping that money there,” Moylan said.
He said that he plans to have the legislation worked out, hopefully, by the end of August.