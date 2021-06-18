AG warns residents not to be fooled by scammers trolling social media posing as Consumer Protection employees

Fraudulent social media profiles are posing as Office of the Attorney General of Guam Consumer Protection Division employees asking for business license permits.
The Consumer Protection Division will never ask for information over social media, the AG's office stated in a press release. The AG's office said they've received several reports of scammers trolling online local sites and social media pretending to be Consumer Protection staffers and reaching out to residents.
“Consumer protection employees will NEVER ask for personal information over social media platforms or online shopping sites, including information about business license permits," said Deputy Attorney General of the Consumer Protection Division Fred Nishihira.
Residents are urged to use caution and refrain from sharing information online and to report suspicious activity to consumerprotection@oagguam.org or call 475-2720. The AG also asks residents to, if possible, submit photos or screenshots of the online activity when making a report.