Mold, wood rot, and a leaking roof are among the concerns that led to the closure of the Agat Post Office.
This means postal service customers in Hågat will have to pick up their mail over the counter at the Hagåtña Post Office, according to a press release.
“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure,” said Guam Postmaster Tammy Schoenen. “We will provide an update on the status of this facility as soon as more information is available.”
When asked about the future of the facility or a new location, Duke Gonzales, U.S. Postal Service strategic communications specialist, said they are looking at different options to serve Hågat customers.
“The structural concerns are many, ranging from mold to wood rot to a leaky roof,” he said. “The bottom line is that we felt that it was in the best interest of our customers and employees to shut down access to the facility while we review our options.”
The Agat Post Office, located at 1 San Vicente St., provides PO box mail delivery to about 800 customers, the press release states. It is not a full-service facility so doesn’t provide retail services or street mail delivery.
The facility had previously been operated by a local vendor before opening around 2015 as a USPS facility, Gonzalez said.
The Hagåtña Post Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses; it relies entirely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations, the press release states.