A man was charged in connection to stealing a car and possessing methamphetamine five days after being released from prison.
On Aug. 15, police officers spoke with a woman at the Iron Wood Manor in Dededo. Her 2007 Toyota Scion TC had been stolen that day.
Officers located the car an hour later moving southbound on Route 16. They activated lights and sirens. The vehicle accelerated.
"With officers in pursuit, the vehicle turned onto South Sabana in Barrigada Heights. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the junction of Alegeta Street and Bello Road in Dededo," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Officers identified the sole occupant as Jevan Derick Pangelinan Sablan, 30, the complaint stated. He was arrested.
While being transported, Sablan allegedly told officers: "Sir, honestly, I just went inside the house today, took the keys and split in the car" and "I don't know, sir, there's something wrong with us Sablans" and "Sir. it's my fitness, that's why; they're not in the same shape as me."
Officers later found in the car two glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue. A field test resulted in a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Sablan was released from the Department of Corrections Aug. 10 for a 2023 misdemeanor charge. According to the Office of the Attorney General, the case still is in the pretrial stages.
Sablan was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.