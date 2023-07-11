A man charged in 2019 for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine will spend about three more years in prison.
Nicholas Alexander Aguon appeared in the District Court of Guam July 6 to be sentenced for the charge of conspiracy to distribute fifty or more grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Aguon was charged in April 2019 after federal authorities found he and other persons arranged to distribute over 50 grams of meth and a buyer paid $30,000 in cash to Aguon for a pound of meth.
Aguon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine in June 2019.
Since 2019, Aguon has cooperated with law enforcement, according to his sentencing memorandum which requested a 70-month sentence.
The memorandum also explained Aguon was charged in California in connection to illegal drug activity and sent to Guam to cooperate with law enforcement when he was arrested for involvement in another case.
Aguon's defense team stated "a substantial amount of information was provided" during meetings with law enforcement and information related to investigations on Guam and in the states.
"Nick has provided all the cooperation he can; has done all that has been asked of him; has successfully assisted in the indictment and conviction of at least one other co-actor and has provided information that has already placed his life in danger," the memorandum stated.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in their memorandum recommended Aguon serve 100 months in prison to "reflect the seriousness of the offense, promote respect for the law and to provide just punishment for the offense."
Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced Aguon to a term of 80 months in federal prison with credit for time served.
Having already served approximately 46 months, Aguon's remaining term totals to 34 months, or about two years and 10 months.
Upon release, he will be placed on supervised release for five years.