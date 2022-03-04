Andersen lifts mask mandate, no word from Naval Base Guam yet

Andersen Air Force Base on Thursday lifted its mask mandate for most areas on base, the base announced on its Facebook page.
The mask requirement remains in place outside of Andersen, as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Thursday it is "too soon" to lift this mandate given current data based on new federal metrics.
There's no announcement so far from Naval Base Guam about its mask policy.
"Effective immediately, (Department of Defense) service members, federal employees, contractor employees, dependents and other official visitors are no longer required to wear masks on AAFB per updated (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and DoD policy. Exceptions will apply for those facilities that require mask wear in order to safely operate," the AAFB statement said.
Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, said in a March 3 memo that personnel may choose to wear a mask regardless of the new CDC guidance.
"Personnel with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with a positive test should wear a mask for the required duration," Sloane stated in his memo.
The CDC recently adjusted its metrics used to determine the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19.
"Using CDC guidance for community levels, AAFB is now in the medium risk category (yellow), below the level where the CDC recommends requiring masks indoors," the AAFB said.
Personnel, however, must continue to wear face masks where directed within certain facilities and to follow all local community guidance while off AAFB.
All personnel also should continue to maintain social and physical distancing and personal hygiene standards to decrease the spread of COVID-19, the AAFB said.
The Joint Region Marianas reinstated its mask mandate in early January because of record spikes in COVID-19 cases on Guam. Numbers have recently improved.
The governor and Guam Department of Public Health and Services on Thursday, however, said the island is still in an omicron-driven surge, although the number of new cases and hospitalizations have dropped that allowed for the easing of some restrictions.
