A man accused of stabbing a puppy and his record of previously being arrested multiple times shows the greater importance of protecting animal rights.
Late last month Silves Chenen was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with animal abuse after he was accused of stabbing a puppy multiple times. He allegedly explained the stabbing was because the dog licked his hand.
Cyrus Luhr, the board of directors president for Guam Animals in Need, told The Guam Daily Post, taking into consideration Chenen's arrest record, which includes theft and family violence, and his alleged actions in the animal abuse case, the case highlights the "connection between animal abuse and other forms of community violence."
Luhr explained studies and statistics from the FBI and social workers nationwide show there is what he referred to as a "link" between the two.
One study in particular from the FBI showed 75% of abused women with pets report a history of their animal "being threatened or intentionally harmed by their intimate partner."
Another, from the nonprofit American Humane, surveyed pet-owning families and found animals were abused in 88% of homes where child physical abuse was present.
"Somebody (like Chenen) who does this type of violence who just stabbed an animal out of the blue is not going to stop with just animals. This type of person ... will commit other types of violence and we shouldn't have to wait around until somebody gets stabbed or some other types of horrific violence happens if someone is harming an animal," said Luhr who was involved in the passing of a law in Guam that cleared up some of the ambiguity in prosecuting those charged with animal abuse.
Despite Chenen's case not really applying to the new law called the Protection and Wellness of Animals Safety Act, or PAWS Act, the continued reporting of animal abuse is important for the protection of the public.
"It's imperative, at the very least, that these cases be documented because sometimes there might be a pattern of abuse and sometimes it's abuse that's not just towards animals but will later be towards people," Luhr said. "And so every time that there is a record of these types of cases that know there's a police incident report that can assist with being able to put dangerous people behind bars."