Another COVID-related fatality reported as new cases, hospitalizations decrease

Guam’s 331st COVID-19-related fatality was a 65-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 2.
The patient was fully vaccinated with a booster, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on March 2.
“Jeff, Josh, and I pray for her friends and family–for peace in their hearts and comfort for their loss,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We understand there are times of weariness during this pandemic but we implore you to see that your efforts are making a difference. Those taking the necessary precautions, thank you. You are our lines of defense in this battle.”
There are 169 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 836 tests conducted on March 2. Of the total cases, 20 were reported by the Department of Defense. There are 3,707 people in isolation.
There are 33 people in local hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 17 at Guam Memorial Hospital with one person in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. There are 15 people at GRMC.
On Thursday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order No. 2022-05, easing social gathering restrictions:
Effective 6 p.m. March 2:
• Social gatherings or congregations indoors shall be increased to no more than 100 persons, regardless of vaccination status, subject to applicable DPHSS guidance.
• Outdoor gatherings shall continue to be limited to 100 persons, regardless of vaccination status, subject to applicable DPHSS guidance.
Congregations
Places of worship may continue services, ceremonies, and operations as provided in Executive Order No. 2021-16, but must strictly comply with requirements provided in applicable DPHSS guidance, including mask-wearing requirements, the JIC announced.
Residents age 2 and up are still required to wear a mask.