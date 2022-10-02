ArborFest, a celebration of trees and what they do for the planet's ecosystems, was attended by about 100 people Saturday at Jeff’s Pirates Cove in Talo’fo’fo'.
ArborFest was organized as part of Arbor Month, an annual observation to raise awareness and enlighten people about forest resources and what can be done to protect and sustain them.
“It makes a huge difference for everyone to have a role to play in giving back to the community,” said Christine Camacho Fejeran, the forestry division chief of the Guam Department of Agriculture. “Whether you're planting a tree, gifting a tree, caring for a tree through maintenance or growing one on your own, participating in these events are about the recognition of the value of our trees.”
The department's Forestry and Soil Resources Division and the University of Guam Sea Grant team came up with the concept for Saturday's get-together.
“Annual events really empowered this year by putting so much effort and energy into this launch,” Fejeran said. “Throughout every week of Arbor Month, (the forestry division) has an initiative with the (Guam) Department of Education. So we're going to be in one school each week, planting a native garden, so we have a whole calendar filled with events.”
Residents participated in multiple activities at ArborFest, such as constructing rope from pågo trees, viewing a Japanese mini car showcase that promoted lower fuel usage and learning about specific plants and what role they play in Guam's ecosystem.
There were also programs that focused on hunter safety, farmers, and invasive species biosecurity which are all important for having healthy forests, healthy oceans and healthy ecosystems, officials at the event said.
“This was a great time to partner together with the Guam Soil and Forestry Division at the Guam Department of Agriculture, and our UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant teams,” said Austin Shelton, director of the two UOG programs. “We encourage people to plant trees this month. That's what Arbor Month is all about. If you have space on your property, plant trees. If you don't have space, you could come out and volunteer with us. We have been planting trees almost every weekend."